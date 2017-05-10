Commissioners to discuss Livestock Building renovation, city council...
The renovation of the Lenoir County Livestock Arena is on the agenda for the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners during its second regular meeting of the month on Monday. The livestock arena was inundated with more than 24 inches of flood water after Hurricane Matthew.
