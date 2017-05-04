Charges brought against four Kinston teens Updated at
A citizen made a report around 11:15 p.m. Saturday with information about several black men breaking into a building at 509 East Gordon Street, according to a release from the Kinston Police Department. When officers arrived, four suspects were found, including two juveniles.
