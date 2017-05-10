C.F. Harvey Parkway Eminent Domain meeting set in Kinston

For some living in Lenoir County, the expansion of the C.F. Harvey Parkway will come at the expense of their land or their property. Representatives with the North Carolina Eminent Domain Law Firm will visit Kinston Thursday to discuss property owners' rights when it comes giving up their land. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to use eminent domain claims to obtain the land needed to complete the expansion. Under law, government agencies are allowed to take land for projects like the parkway expansion, but must provide 'just compensation' to property owners in exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.