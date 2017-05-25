BMX and Skate park one step closer to reality

The Kinston City Council met last week to discuss the proposed new BMX and Skatepark some have been trying to bring to Kinston. Since March, Kevin Albritton, a former professional BMX rider, and Bert Statum, owner of Riverside Bicycle and Sports in Kinston, have been lobbying to bring a place for bicycle riders and skateboarders to safely ride and skate the day away.

