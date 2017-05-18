Attention shoppers: Aldi reopened Pos...

Attention shoppers: Aldi reopened Posted at

Shoppers began lining up as early as 6 a.m. on Thursday to be the first inside the Kinston Aldi as it celebrated its grand reopening. One of those early arrivals, Ann Lacerda, said she was excited for a store that offered food that reminded her of home.

