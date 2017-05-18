Arrest made in nightclub shooting case Updated at
An arrest has been made in last week's shooting death of Vontrice Latrell Robinson at a nightclub located on Queen Street in Kinston. The shooting occurred on May 14 outside Kamelot Lounge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|texas pete
|11
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|May 15
|Tyra crDy
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr '17
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC