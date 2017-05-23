A funky good time to be had at annual Funk Festival Posted at
On May 26 and 27, the African American Heritage Commission of Kinston/Lenoir County is presenting the second annual Kinston Funk Festival in the Adkin High School Gymnasium. "We paid tribute to saxophonist Maceo Parker at last year's festival," said AAHC Chairperson Geraldyne Barbour.
