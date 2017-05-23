A funky good time to be had at annual...

A funky good time to be had at annual Funk Festival Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

On May 26 and 27, the African American Heritage Commission of Kinston/Lenoir County is presenting the second annual Kinston Funk Festival in the Adkin High School Gymnasium. "We paid tribute to saxophonist Maceo Parker at last year's festival," said AAHC Chairperson Geraldyne Barbour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*~*!! Last Post Wins !!*~* (Dec '12) May 19 texas pete 11
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) May 15 Tyra crDy 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va... Apr '17 sherri huntley 1
Police Jan '17 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC