Weekend Planner Posted at

The Master Gardener's Spring Plant Presale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Kinston-Lenoir County Farmer's Market located at 100 N. Herritage St. in Kinston. The presale gives gardeners of every experience level an opportunity to grow their own food this year.
