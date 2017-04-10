Voucher program reduces shelter intake by more than 1,000 animals
Thanks to efforts to increase the awareness and availability of spay and neuter operations, the Lenoir County SPCA has reduced the number of animals it takes in each year by more than 1,000. "Just the spaying of the companion animals - the cats and dogs - has made a tremendous impact on the number of animals at the shelter," Jerry Henderson, president of the SPCA board of directors, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr 18
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC