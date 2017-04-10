Voucher program reduces shelter intake by more than 1,000 animals

Thanks to efforts to increase the awareness and availability of spay and neuter operations, the Lenoir County SPCA has reduced the number of animals it takes in each year by more than 1,000. "Just the spaying of the companion animals - the cats and dogs - has made a tremendous impact on the number of animals at the shelter," Jerry Henderson, president of the SPCA board of directors, said.

