Veterans walking from Camp Lejeune to Arlington Cemetery pass through Kinston
Three men walking from N.C. to Washington D.C. to raise awareness of veteran suicide made their way through Lenoir County this week. Brandon Powell and Brice Young, both veterans of the United States Marine Corps and Michael Birdsong, a U.S. Army veteran are walking from the front gate of Camp Lejeune to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. in an effort to raise awareness for veteran suicides and suicide prevention.
