Two arrested, one sought in Kinston homicide Updated at

An investigation spanning three organizations, two counties, multiple shootings and nearly two weeks of digging by investigators has yielded results. Representatives from the Kinston Police Department, Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff's Office hosted a press conference Thursday to announce the arrest of Joshua Hykeem Joseph and Acor Markivious Jones in connection with the Monday killing of Omar Langley in Kinston.

