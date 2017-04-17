Third suspect arrested in connection to Kinston homicide Updated at

Langley, 30, was found unconscious by Kinston Police at around 11:42 p.m. in a car with multiple bullet holes on April 10. He was later pronounced dead. Members of the Kinston Police Department, U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, and the NC SBI arrested Gregory Cogdell Jr. in Snow Hill, according to a news release. Cogdell was the third suspect wanted in the shooting death of Langley.

