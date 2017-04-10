Six months after flooding, Cooperative Extension and County officials still look for a permanent ...
Kelly, the executive director of the Lenoir County Cooperative Extension, and volunteers spent more than two days stacking bags of water-damaged files, books and other items outside the extensions longtime office on N.C. 11 S. In some parts of the building, pockets of mold had begun to form. A branch of N.C. State University, the extension provides parent education programs, youth development and 4-H opportunities, consumer service programs and works with low-income and senior residents of Lenoir County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC