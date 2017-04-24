Shots fired near The Willows

Officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of The Willows Apartments early Friday morning. At approximately 3:17 a.m., an anonymous caller reported hearing 6 gunshots coming from the area of The Willows and the person said they saw a black Dodge Charger and white Crown Victoria leaving the apartments and driving off in different directions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.