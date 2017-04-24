Rural charms draw some tourists away from hotels and into cottages
You can't catch an Uber through Kinston, but if you are either visiting the city or passing through on your way to the coast, you can stay at a cottage. As tourism seasons begin, some travelers are eschewing traditional hotel options to stay in homes, cottages or cabins owned by local homeowners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr 18
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC