Popular lecturer returns to library Posted at

The Neuse Regional Library system and the Kinston-Lenoir County Friends of the Library will once again welcome world-renowned speaker, Elliot Engel to Kinston. The professor will present a lecture on the bestselling novelist James Michener at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library located at 510 N. Queen St. Engel has lectured throughout the United States and on every continent, including Antarctica.

