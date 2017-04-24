Police seeking information in armed robbery Updated at

On Monday, April 24, 2017, at approximately 7:43 p.m., officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at RJ's Fuel Mart located at 2001 North Queen St. in Kinston. Upon arrival, the gas station attendant told officers a black male, dressed in all black, with his face covered, entered the store armed with a handgun.

