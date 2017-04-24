Police seeking information in armed robbery Updated at
On Monday, April 24, 2017, at approximately 7:43 p.m., officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at RJ's Fuel Mart located at 2001 North Queen St. in Kinston. Upon arrival, the gas station attendant told officers a black male, dressed in all black, with his face covered, entered the store armed with a handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christian hunter vause ( chris vause) marcia va...
|Apr 18
|sherri huntley
|1
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC