Parker: Project Photo Bomb could put perps on a candid cameraa

While Candid Camera took a lighthearted approach to exposing human foibles and foolishness, a new proposed “candid camera” is putting this old idea on steroids for a serious purpose. The Kinston Police Department is asking area residents and businesses across our community to join forces with them in an effort to make our city safer and more secure by working together to capture and prosecute those who victimize our community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.