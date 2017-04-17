One stop beauty shop
Kisha and Issac Kirkman are the proud owners of Hair Xplosion, a newly opened beauty supply store located on Vernon Avenue in Kinston. “We have a large inventory of hair accessories and supplies,” Kisha Kirkman said, who opened the store with her husband, Issac on Jan. 28, 2017.
