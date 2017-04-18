One injured in Sunday shooting Updated at

On Sunday, April 23, 2017, at approximately 12:21 a.m., officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of Jack Rountree Apartments in Kinston. When officers arrived at 1104 Pollock St., they found Rashad Jamal Oneal, a 20-year-old black male, with an injury to the back of his head.

