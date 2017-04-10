Neuse listed as an endangered river Updated at
The General Assembly should take steps to protect a pair of the nation's most endangered -- and the region's most prominent -- rivers, according to a report released Tuesday by American Rivers. Both the Cape Fear and the Neuse saw flooding as a result of Hurricane Matthew in October, with the Neuse in particular reaching historic crests around Goldsboro and Kinston.
