Moen breaks ground on new expansion Posted at
The faucet, sink and shower appliance manufacturer broke ground Tuesday on a new expansion to the company's Kinston location. Moen manufactures it's products in plants located in New Bern and Sanford, among others, and sends those appliances to Kinston for distribution around the globe.
