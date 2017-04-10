Meet Me Monday: Shatia Simmons

Meet Me Monday: Shatia Simmons

After receiving her B.S. in Sociology, and K-6 teaching license from Meredith College in 2010, Simmons knew that returning to Kinston would allow her to play a significant role in further enhancing the quality of education for Lenoir County Public Schools students. “I love my community and teaching here gives me the wonderful opportunity to live every day with purpose,” said Simmons, who has aspired to be a teacher since the age of 5. Simmons currently teaches fourth grade at Northeast Elementary School where she serves as a member of the School Improvement Team.

