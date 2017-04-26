Manhunt shifts to Kinston
The State Bureau of Investigation has taken control of the manhunt for possible murder suspect Ricky Terrell Ward taking place now in Kinston. Law enforcement including the SBI, State Highway Patrol and Wayne and Lenoir county sheriff's offices have a residential area blocked off at Carver Court.
