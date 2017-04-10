Livestock show returns to Kinston
The Coastal Plains Jr. Livestock Show and Sale will return to the Lenoir County Livestock Arena, 1791 N.C. 11, Monday for two days of animal judging and sales. Youth from around the region will bring their best cows, pigs, lambs, goats and other livestock to the arena to be judged and potentially sold.
