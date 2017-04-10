KPD officials ask residents, businesses to volunteer security cameras
The Kinston Police Department is looking for residents and businesses with security cameras in it's continuing effort to get city residents involved in community policing. The department announced Project Photo Bomb Thursday, asking residents and businesses to partner with the department to help streamline the process of identifying and possibly locating suspects in ongoing investigations.
