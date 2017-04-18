Kinston Community Garden to reopen fo...

Kinston Community Garden to reopen for spring season Saturday

Saturday is Earth Day and in a fitting celebration, the East Vernon Neighborhood Garden reopens for local gardeners looking to get intimately familiar with the planet. "Our mission is to reconnect children and families to nature," said Lee Albritton, co-founder and CEO of Common Ground of Eastern North Carolina, the nonprofit that runs the garden.

