Hero teen rescues infant cousin from blaze that destroyed home
LJ Gray, a junior at Kinston High School, was outside with family members Tuesday when his grandmother noticed smoke coming from the home where his cousin was sleeping, Kinston Fire Rescue told WITN . According to Captain William Barss, the teen ran into the home through the back door into the kitchen and to the adjacent room where his cousin, Michari Strayhorn, was located.
