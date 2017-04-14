Hero teen rescues infant cousin from ...

Hero teen rescues infant cousin from blaze that destroyed home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: New York Post

LJ Gray, a junior at Kinston High School, was outside with family members Tuesday when his grandmother noticed smoke coming from the home where his cousin was sleeping, Kinston Fire Rescue told WITN . According to Captain William Barss, the teen ran into the home through the back door into the kitchen and to the adjacent room where his cousin, Michari Strayhorn, was located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Jan '17 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) Dec '16 beveled glass doo... 9
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
Funeral Betsy Jett Nov '16 Dvinke 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC