Guardian ad Litem honors volunteers

Colleen Kosinski, center, District 8 Guardian ad Litem Program administrator, presents the Champion for Children Award to Shawn Whitfield and Sandra Jarman, representing the West Pharmaceutical Co. , for the company's support to the program that serves children in Wayne, Lenoir and Greene counties.

