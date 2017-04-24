Eastern North Carolina rivers swollen to flood stage
Updated flood forecasts for Eastern North Carolina showed minor flooding Friday along the Trent River near Trenton, according to the National Weather Service. Tom Lonka, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead, said the Trent River was at 14.3 feet Friday afternoon.
