Easter Activities and Services

Creekside Fresh Pickings, 1112 Kingold Boulevard, Snow Hill will hold their first Easter Celebration on the farm, Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your family and friends to see all that we have for you to enjoy. Egg hunts will be divided between 0-5 yrs and 6-12 yrs.

