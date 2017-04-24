Distinguished Service Award presented by Kinston and Lenoir County Firefighters Posted at
Each year, the Kinston and Lenoir County Firefighters present the Distinguished Service Award to an individual that has made significant contributions in the area of emergency services. Dail has dedicated more than 35 years of service to the residents of Lenoir County.
