City Council, County Commissioners meeting today

On Monday, both the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners and the Kinston City Council have regularly scheduled meetings with a few schedule tweaks. The Lenoir County Commissioners will hold the second regular meeting of the month at 4 p.m. in the Commissioner's Meeting Room at the Lenoir County Courthouse located at 130 S. Queen St. Prior to that meeting, however, the commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. for a 2017-2018 budget meeting upstairs in the conference room at the Lenoir County Tax Office located at 101 N. Queen St. During the regular board meeting, the commissioners will have two public hearings regarding the Community Development Block Grant 2011 Catalyst Project Closeout and the CDBG 2012 Scattered Site Project Closeout.

