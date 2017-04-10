City Council, County Commissioners me...

City Council, County Commissioners meeting today

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

On Monday, both the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners and the Kinston City Council have regularly scheduled meetings with a few schedule tweaks. The Lenoir County Commissioners will hold the second regular meeting of the month at 4 p.m. in the Commissioner's Meeting Room at the Lenoir County Courthouse located at 130 S. Queen St. Prior to that meeting, however, the commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. for a 2017-2018 budget meeting upstairs in the conference room at the Lenoir County Tax Office located at 101 N. Queen St. During the regular board meeting, the commissioners will have two public hearings regarding the Community Development Block Grant 2011 Catalyst Project Closeout and the CDBG 2012 Scattered Site Project Closeout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Jan '17 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) Dec '16 beveled glass doo... 9
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
Funeral Betsy Jett Nov '16 Dvinke 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC