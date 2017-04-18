Boys and Girls Club members plant flowers for Earth Day Posted at
Thursday, the members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain in Kinston spent their afternoon outside in the dirt, planting flowers for their unit's Earth Day project. An annual holiday usually celebrated on April 22, Earth Day is meant to celebrate the birth of the modern environmental movement, according to EarthDay.org.
