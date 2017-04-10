Ayden man died in apparent homicide in downtown Kinston

An Ayden man was found unconscious in a vehicle and several apparent bullet holes in the driver's side door and broken windows late Monday night in downtown Kinston. Omar Leander Langley, 30, was pronounced dead shortly after Kinston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Vernon and McLewean Street, according to a news release.

