ATV racing series debuts in Kinston
Amateur, professional and junior riders met at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday for the inaugural ATV Masters TT Shootout racing series. Hosted by Earnhardt Racing, the series saw 150 riders across 23 classes compete in more than 100 races over two days, vying for more than $20,000 in cash, scholarships and other prizes.
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Jan '17
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
