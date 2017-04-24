6 Ways to have fun this weekend Updated at

6 Ways to have fun this weekend Updat...

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. today, plates of fried trout or grilled chicken with coleslaw or potato salad, string beans, roll and cake are $7 each and will be available in the fellowship hall located at 1848 Browntown Road in Snow Hill. For more information or to place an order call Duffy Lanier at 252-253-2909; Minnie Lanier 525-1716 or the church, 747-2984.

