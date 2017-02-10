Three years later, how does the Kinston Five Point Plan hold up Posted at
Following a wave of crime in early 2014, Kinston's mayor held a press conference at Kinston City Hall to discuss a five-point plan for addressing crime in Kinston. The plan called for a combination of efforts between religious, business and political bodies as well as involvement from local youth and support from the political infrastructure to address the problems facing Kinston.
