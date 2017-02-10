Romance in the afternoon Posted at

The Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library will host a free Valentine's concert featuring Rick and Jane Vernon and Friends Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. The Vernon's will perform traditional love songs and will lead the audience in sing-a-longs to commemorate the holiday season. Joining them onstage will be vocalist and guitarist Vance 'Tres' Rich and drummer John Galog.

