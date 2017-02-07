On the job training: Police, LCC, to launch joint academy for new hires Posted at

On the job training: Police, LCC, to ...

Local law enforcement and Lenoir Community College are preparing to launch a joint academy program that will hopefully decrease the amount of time new officers spend transitioning from the classroom to patrol. Under the new program, new hires by the Kinston Police Department who have not already completed their Basic Law Enforcement Training would be able to attend the LCC BLET academy with the promise of joining the department after completion.

