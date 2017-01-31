New management: Kinston owner of The ...

New management: Kinston owner of The Right Angle to retire

Opened in 1991 by Frances "Teena" Williams and local artist Linda Clark, The Right Angle has grown from a small operation in a gift shop to a standalone business responsible for framing more than 100 objects each month for local artists, businesses and more. "There's not a lot of rooms in the hospital you can walk in and not see one of our frame-ups," said Asher Willis, who will manage the frame shop once Williams retires.

