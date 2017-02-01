Miss Kinston-Lenoir County to crown 62nd winner Posted at
"This year we will crown the 62nd Miss Kinston-Lenoir County and 8th Miss Kinston-Lenoir County's Outstanding Teen on Saturday, at Grainger-Hill Performing Arts Center," Mary Beth Dawson, assistant director of the Miss Kinston-Lenoir County Pageant. The pageant begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Grainger-Hill Performing Arts Center located at 300 Park Ave. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and tickets are $15.
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Jan 24
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
