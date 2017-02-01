Miss Kinston-Lenoir County to crown 6...

Miss Kinston-Lenoir County to crown 62nd winner Posted at

"This year we will crown the 62nd Miss Kinston-Lenoir County and 8th Miss Kinston-Lenoir County's Outstanding Teen on Saturday, at Grainger-Hill Performing Arts Center," Mary Beth Dawson, assistant director of the Miss Kinston-Lenoir County Pageant. The pageant begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Grainger-Hill Performing Arts Center located at 300 Park Ave. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and tickets are $15.

