Lenoir County's Sheriff's credited with cleaning up county
For someone looking to spend a lifetime as a law enforcement officer, there are few names more fitting than Leo. Robert Leo Harper, who was Sheriff in Lenoir County for nearly 20 years, died in late January while living at the North Carolina State Veteran's Home in Kinston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Jan 24
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC