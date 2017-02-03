Lenoir County's Sheriff's credited wi...

Lenoir County's Sheriff's credited with cleaning up county

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

For someone looking to spend a lifetime as a law enforcement officer, there are few names more fitting than Leo. Robert Leo Harper, who was Sheriff in Lenoir County for nearly 20 years, died in late January while living at the North Carolina State Veteran's Home in Kinston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Jan 24 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) Dec '16 beveled glass doo... 9
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
Funeral Betsy Jett Nov '16 Dvinke 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC