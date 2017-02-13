City streamlines website to increase utility, functionality Posted at

What used to be eight websites for various city departments are in the process of relaunching under one single site, something that will be more manageable for city staff and residents. The development of a new site has taken more than a year, "to get the eight different websites from around the city utilizing the same application to update the website and make the changes," said Michael Thomas, MIS director for the city of Kinston.

