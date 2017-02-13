City streamlines website to increase utility, functionality Posted at
What used to be eight websites for various city departments are in the process of relaunching under one single site, something that will be more manageable for city staff and residents. The development of a new site has taken more than a year, "to get the eight different websites from around the city utilizing the same application to update the website and make the changes," said Michael Thomas, MIS director for the city of Kinston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Jan 24
|Sur
|1
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec '16
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC