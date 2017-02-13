City streamlines website to increase ...

City streamlines website to increase utility, functionality Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

What used to be eight websites for various city departments are in the process of relaunching under one single site, something that will be more manageable for city staff and residents. The development of a new site has taken more than a year, "to get the eight different websites from around the city utilizing the same application to update the website and make the changes," said Michael Thomas, MIS director for the city of Kinston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kinston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Jan 24 Sur 1
News Retailers offer deals and discounts Dec '16 Kymburley 1
CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16) Dec '16 beveled glass doo... 9
News White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06) Dec '16 Stephen White 109
Funeral Betsy Jett Nov '16 Dvinke 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Kinston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kinston Forum Now

Kinston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kinston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Kinston, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,695 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC