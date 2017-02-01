Car runs into Golden Corral Updated at

A motor vehicle mishap led to a handicap vehicle driving through a wall at the Golden Corral in Kinston Thursday morning. According to reports, just before noon a woman was attempting to help wheelchair-bound man Ronnie Simmons move his handicap vehicle into a spot where he could enter the vehicle when she lost control of the van, causing it to jump the curb and hit the restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.