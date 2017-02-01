Car runs into Golden Corral Updated at
A motor vehicle mishap led to a handicap vehicle driving through a wall at the Golden Corral in Kinston Thursday morning. According to reports, just before noon a woman was attempting to help wheelchair-bound man Ronnie Simmons move his handicap vehicle into a spot where he could enter the vehicle when she lost control of the van, causing it to jump the curb and hit the restaurant.
