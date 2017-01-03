Two arrested on weapons charges Updated at

According to a news release from the Kinston Police Department, on Jan. 4, 2017 at approximately 7:34 p.m., members of the KPD conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 White Nissan Sentra on the 600 block of East Lenoir Ave. Marquis Travell Myers, a 28-year-old black male, and Jesse Ray Williams, a 33-year-old black male, were removed from the vehicle and searched. During the stop, officers observed a Glock 9mm handgun with a 31 round magazine under Myer's seat.

