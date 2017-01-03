Two arrested on weapons charges Updated at
According to a news release from the Kinston Police Department, on Jan. 4, 2017 at approximately 7:34 p.m., members of the KPD conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 White Nissan Sentra on the 600 block of East Lenoir Ave. Marquis Travell Myers, a 28-year-old black male, and Jesse Ray Williams, a 33-year-old black male, were removed from the vehicle and searched. During the stop, officers observed a Glock 9mm handgun with a 31 round magazine under Myer's seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC