Three bomb threats made in Kinston Thursday
Threats to both the Lenoir County Department of Social Services and the Lenoir County Courthouse happened around 10 a.m. "Nothing was found at the scenes, and the employees were allowed access to the buildings after we gave the all clear," Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. Scotty Hill, director of public safety at UNC Lenoir Health Care, said officials at the hospital followed their emergency procedures and the suspicious situation was a false alarm.
