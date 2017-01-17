Tax Time: What you need to know for your taxes in 2017
With the start of a new year comes a new tax season, and in 2017, there are some notable changes to how refunds will be dispersed. "Anybody that has an earned income credit or a child tax credit, their refund is going to be delayed," said Judy Ruiz, manager at the Jackson Hewitt office at Kinston Plaza.
