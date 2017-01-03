Superior Court Judge Imelda Pate sworn in Tuesday
The Superior Criminal Courtroom at the Lenoir County Courthouse had standing room only at Tuesday's Oath of Office Ceremony for Imelda Pate. "Can you ever be in a dream and don't want to wake up? I don't want anyone to pinch me or wake me up; this is like a dream come true," Pate said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kinston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retailers offer deals and discounts
|Dec 28
|Kymburley
|1
|CHRISTIAN VAUSE in louisville ky out of prison (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|beveled glass doo...
|9
|White has parole hearing after serving 11 years (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Stephen White
|109
|Funeral Betsy Jett
|Nov '16
|Dvinke
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Do you approve of Dennis Liles as Mayor?
|Sep '16
|Disgusted Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kinston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC