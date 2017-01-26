Still little known about Shackleford ...

Still little known about Shackleford death Updated at

The former N.C. State Basketball star and New York Nets player was found dead in his home on Rouse Road Friday morning. Saturday, Kinston Police Chief Alonzo Jaynes told The Free Press there is no new information available about what happened to Shackleford, nor did he expect any new info to be released this weekend, though it is still under investigation.

